Inside Amazon MX Player’s content playbook to crack the AVOD code

The digital streaming landscape in India is constantly evolving, marked by mergers, acquisitions, and innovations. Amazon MX Player, the new entity born from the merger of Amazon’s Mini TV and MX Player, is at the forefront of this transformation.

The platform has emerged as a content powerhouse that draws in nearly 250 million unique visitors every month, according to reports. It is optimistic about attracting new viewers and advertisers alike.

Two key executives of the platform, Amogh Dusad, head of content, Amazon MX Player, and Aruna Daryanani, director, Amazon MX Player, discuss the content strategy, marketing approach, and future of digital streaming, in an exclusive conversation with afaqs!.

The platform recently announced that it will stream 100 original content titles. According to Dusad, the platform's content strategy is customer-centric, leveraging Amazon's deep data insights to identify engaging content and ensure continued audience interest.

He says that the programming is divided into five main pillars:

Broad Appeal Shows — Content that is intended to appeal to a wide range of people, including well-known titles such as Aashram, Hunter, Chidiya, and Mohre. Young Adult Segment — Strengthening its foothold in this category include shows such as Campus Beats, Heartbeats, and Google Guru. International Programming — Curated global content from Korean, Turkish, Spanish, and European markets, localised in Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages. Prime Video Library Integration — Blockbuster films such as Jai Bhim, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Gehraiyaan, and Pushpa that were exclusively available to Amazon Prime Video are now available for free on Amazon MX Player. Unscripted Reality Shows — Shows such as Playground and Hip Hop, along with the launch of Rise and Fall, a global-format reality show featuring Ashneer Grover.

Communicating the new brand identity

The merger has brought forth a significant challenge: making sure that audiences grasp the essence of the new entity. A few months ago, Amazon MX Player launched a comprehensive rebranding campaign aimed at educating users.

The platform is now leveraging print and television to enhance its 'free' positioning. On Budget day, it launched a campaign on top news channels featuring the catchy message, "No matter the Budget, enjoy free entertainment!"

It also placed two full-page ads in the Times of India that read: "We spent a lottttttt of money to tell you that Amazon MX Player is free!!"

Aruna Daryanani notes that the merger has transformed the audience demographics, creating a balance between the 18–24 and 24+ age groups. This transition is shaping content creation strategies, guaranteeing a blend of entertainment that resonates with diverse audience groups.

With 100 new shows coming soon, Amazon MX Player has crafted a marketing strategy designed for various audience segments.

“Certain titles, such as Aashram and Hunter, possess widespread appeal and deserve extensive promotional initiatives. Some are positioned within targeted categories, utilising Amazon’s vast digital landscape to achieve optimal exposure,” she says.

K-dramas, Turkish series, and expanding international content

The popularity of Korean and Turkish dramas remains strong in India, and Amazon MX Player continues to invest in these categories, says Dusad. However, the platform is also actively exploring newer international content segments, including Spanish-language programming and Anime.

This expansion is a key element of the MX With AC (Amazon Curated) initiative, designed to deliver the finest global entertainment to Indian audiences, adds Dusad.

Dusad emphasises that the current priority is to enhance engagement with Hindi-speaking audiences, highlighting the growing demand for local Indian content.

“Most international and local content is available in Tamil and Telugu, but exclusive regional programming is not an immediate priority. However, as Amazon MX Player expands and grows, further regional market penetration will be evaluated,” he adds.

Micro-dramas on t he rise

Although long-form content remains central to the platform’s identity, Amazon MX Player is actively exploring new formats. One such innovative approach is micro-dramas—bite-sized episodes of just two–three minutes each, running through 80-episode arcs.

These were launched a few months ago to appeal to the younger audience who are comfortable with short-form video content. The move also caters to shifting consumption patterns, where viewers may binge-watch for hours on weekends but prefer short content snippets during brief daily breaks.

On the platform’s foray into the live sports category, Dusad says that it remains an area of interest, particularly with Amazon’s technological expertise. “While no formal decisions have been made regarding large-scale live events, experiments with live-streaming and interactive formats for reality shows are already in progress,” he says.