iTAP partners with OTTplay Premium

The streaming platform for independent content- iTAP has announced an exciting partnership with OTTplay Premium to offer curated subscription plans tailored to cater to a diverse audience at a special price. The aggregation platform includes a compelling selection of Hindi, English, and South Indian OTT streamers, making it a favorite among discerning viewers. This partnership will also encompass marketing and distribution initiatives, with OTTplay Premium leveraging its large subscriber base to promote and distribute iTAP's diverse range of content.