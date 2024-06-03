JioCinema Premium announces its extensive content line-up for June

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The lineup offers a range of genres like unscripted reality, international, originals, movies, and kids' entertainment, catering to everybody.
Missing the IPL Season already? JioCinema Premium has you covered, with its extensive entertainment line-up for June. The roster promises a spectacular mix across genres, from unscripted reality, international content, to original series, movies, and kids’ entertainment - offering something for everyone.
The ‘baap’ of all reality shows is back with its third season! Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher with a new host, new theme, and a new set of contestants! The month gets more exciting with the latest season of the international cult phenomenon – House of The Dragon Season 2, set to premiere on June 17.
Staying true to its promise of providing holistic entertainment for all, JioCinema Premium gives the audience a chance to watch latest episodes of the new season every Monday, along with the US, in 6 local languages, namely, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, alongside English.
Additionally, with new episodes of Demon Slayer S4, anime lovers can also look forward to series premieres like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (June 4), Black Butler (June 11), The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You (June 18), and Seven Deadly Sins (June 28).
Crime aficionados are in for another thrilling ride with the headlining original of the month – Gaanth, releasing on 11th June. Starring the talented cast of Manav Vij, Monika Panwar and Saloni Batra, the original series explores the bone-chilling investigation of a mass suicide that rocks the nation, and a police officer’s quest for self-discovery and truth.
The sweltering summer also calls for light-hearted entertainment, with a perfect blend of mystery with Blackout, a direct-to-OTT film releasing on 7th June. The crime thriller comedy features a promising ensemble cast of Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover, amongst others. In addition, Vijay Deverkonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer action-drama film, Family Star will premiere on June 28 and will exclusively be available in Hindi on JioCinema Premium.
That’s not all, the line-up for the month also ensures to bring smiles all around with exciting premieres for kids and family. Look forward to the new episodes of Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family, June 13 onwards, and the exciting mini-movie Chikoo Bunty - In the Haunted House on June 9, promising endless entertainment for the whole family.
This June, enjoy new premieres from the extensive library of reality shows, originals, movies, kids & family entertainment, international content, along with exclusive early access to network content 24 hours before it airs on TV, only on JioCinema Premium at Rs. 29 per month.