JioCinema Premium unveils its content line-up for July

Following a blockbuster launch, Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to rule the charts with non-stop drama. The third season, hosted by megastar Anil Kapoor, premieres every day at 9pm. The fans are in for a double treat with the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which is set to premiere soon. In addition to the 24-hour live channel, the platform will also offer a host of interactivities for the viewers. Riteish Deshmukh takes on as the host this season, promising to elevate the entertainment quotient.