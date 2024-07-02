JioCinema Premium unveils its content line-up for July

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The line-up includes Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series 'PILL', globally loved film 'Kung Fu Panda 4' and 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'.
JioCinema Premium has announced its diverse content lineup for July. The platform’s upcoming releases cover a wide range of genres, offering diverse content ranging from popular global movies, to originals, unscripted reality, and kid’s entertainment. Here’s what’s in store for the viewers this month:
Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series, PILL will be the headlining original, premiering July 12. Produced by Ronnie Screwala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, the series unravels the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry. The month gets more exciting with the release of the globally loved film, Kung Fu Panda 4, which will be available in 3 local languages, namely, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, alongside English starting July 15.
Following a blockbuster launch, Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to rule the charts with non-stop drama. The third season, hosted by megastar Anil Kapoor, premieres every day at 9pm. The fans are in for a double treat with the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which is set to premiere soon. In addition to the 24-hour live channel, the platform will also offer a host of interactivities for the viewers. Riteish Deshmukh takes on as the host this season, promising to elevate the entertainment quotient.
Additionally, two Telugu action-drama films, Gangs of Godavari, starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, and Anjali, and Harom Hara, starring Sudheer Babu, Malvika Sharma, amongst others, will exclusively be available in Hindi on the platform.
With its endeavour to provide wholesome entertainment for kids and family, JioCinema Premium will premiere new episodes of Chikoo aur Bunty, Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family, and Taffy this month. The robust line-up will also include shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khoobsurat, Primetime with Murthy’s and Mishri.
This July, enjoy new premieres from the extensive library of reality shows, originals, movies, kids and family entertainment, international content, along with exclusive early access to network content 24 hours before it airs on TV, only on JioCinema Premium at Rs 29 per month.