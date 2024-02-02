JioCinema to exclusively live-stream CCL season 10

The league features top celebrities from India's film industries.
JioCinema announced its partnership with the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The platform will exclusively live-stream CCL season 10. The spectacle spread over four weekends converges sports and entertainment.
It aims to bring 20 entertaining matches that appeal to a wide audience beyond cricket fans. The tournament will be live-streamed starting February 23, exclusively on JioCinema.
Celebrity Cricket League was launched in 2011. According to the release, the previous season reached out to over 250 million viewers across the country. It comprises of 8 teams representing India’s film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Among the celebrities associated with CCL are Salman Khan, brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, brand ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, owner of Bengal Tigers along with its team’s captain Jissu Sengupta.
Speaking about the association, Ferzad Palia, business head, JioCinema, said, “JioCinema is loved by users across the spectrum and is home to the best of sports and entertainment content. The unparallel viewership we enjoy is a testimony to that. Celebrity Cricket League brings the best of both these worlds, and we are happy to partner with them to entertain India.”
Vishnu Induri, founder of Celebrity Cricket League, said, "Celebrity Cricket League has become a cultural phenomenon, and we're delighted to partner with JioCinema to elevate the reach of our 10th season. The combination of sports and entertainment on this scale is unparalleled, and we look forward to engaging fans across the nation."