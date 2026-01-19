JioHotstar rolls out monthly subscription plans across mobile, super and premium tiers

JioHotstar, the premium entertainment destination has announced an updated subscription proposition for new subscribers, effective January 28, 2026. As part of this, JioHotstar will be introducing monthly plans across all tiers to ensure JioHotstar continues to be a deeply accessible and inclusive entertainment brand. In addition, the brand will be making adjustments to the rest of the pricing to better reflect consumers’ evolving content preferences and need for customised large-screen experiences.

The new structure introduces greater flexibility with monthly plans now available alongside quarterly and annual options across tiers. Monthly plans are being introduced specifically to make access to JioHotstar that much easier for both individuals looking to stream on their smartphones, and also families looking for high-quality premium entertainment on their Connected TV at home. Large-screen consumption of JioHotstar has seen an explosive growth in the last 11 months since launch, and the new pricing is aimed at continuing to offer a delightful experience for all consumers.

Hollywood entertainment will be included within Super and Premium tiers for new subscribers, while Mobile users can continue to access Hollywood content through a flexible add-on, allowing viewers to customise their experience based on preferences.

To avoid any disruption, existing subscribers will continue on their current plans and prices without any change, as long as auto-renewals remain active.

Commenting on the update, Sushant Sreeram, head – SVOD business & chief marketing officer, JioStar, said, “As we continue building India’s most expansive and inclusive entertainment ecosystem it’s important that our subscription choices keep pace with how the audience wants to watch. We are privileged to serve the most dynamic and diverse entertainment audience in the world, and we are constantly investing and inventing to ensure we provide viewers not just the world’s best entertainment but also the world’s best viewing and access experience. This update brings greater flexibility and choice across subscription needs, while supporting long-term investments in premium storytelling, the best of live-sports, and a high-quality streaming experience at scale for our audiences.”