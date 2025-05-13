JioStar joins IndianOil UTT as broadcast partner for three years

IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has entered into a three-year partnership with JioStar, aiming to elevate the sport’s presence and popularity across the nation. As UTT’s official broadcast and streaming partner, JioStar will exclusively deliver live, multilingual coverage across TV and digital platforms through 2027.

Powered by JioStar’s broadcast network, IndianOil UTT Season 6 is set to reach fans across the country through a mix of television and digital platforms. Live coverage kicks off on Star Sports 2 (opening day), Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports Tamil. Fans can also stream the action on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

The partnership will feature Indian table tennis talents like Diya Chitale, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee, and Yashaswini Ghorpade, alongside Olympians Aruna Quadri, Alvaro Robles, Bernadette Szocs, Adriana Diaz, and China's Fan Siqi. Top Indian players Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sreeja Akula will also compete.

Speaking on the partnership, IndianOil UTT co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj said: “Over the past few years, Indian table tennis has made meaningful strides, and IndianOil UTT’s mission has been to accelerate that progress by providing a world-class platform for homegrown talent. Our partnership with JioStar for the next three seasons will help us deepen that impact by reaching more households, engaging new audiences, and laying a stronger foundation for the next generation of Indian table tennis stars.”

Ahead of Season 6, IndianOil UTT and JioStar will launch pre-season coverage from May 12, offering fans insights into teams and players. The coverage will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports. A total of 48 top-tier paddlers will compete across eight franchises in IndianOil UTT Season 6: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Dempo Goa Challengers TT, Jaipur Patriots, Kolkata ThunderBlades, PBG Pune Jaguars, and U Mumba TT.