KUKU FM launches vertical microdrama OTT platform 'KUKU TV'

KUKU FM has launched KUKU TV, introducing vertical serialised microdramas to the Indian OTT market. KUKU TV offers short, vertical episodic videos for mobile users. These microdramas run up to 2 minutes per episode and have over 50 episodes per series, featuring fast-paced storytelling and cliffhanger endings.

Advertisment

KUKU TV is available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla. The library has over 300 hours of content across action, bollywood, sci-fi, and mythology. It will be updated regularly with new microdramas and vertical movies. Starting next month, one Indian regional microdrama will be released daily.

Vinod Kumar Meena, co-founder and COO of KUKU, explains, “Traditional OTTs aren’t built for India’s mobile-first audience, whose attention spans are rapidly shrinking. 90% of Indians consume vertical videos on social media, yet there is no dedicated premium OTT platform for this format. With KUKU TV, we are bringing the next wave of entertainment—high-quality, serialised vertical storytelling, available across Indian languages. Our success with KUKU FM, which boasts 4.5 million active paying subscribers, has given us deep insights into what works for personalized content consumption. We are applying those learnings to revolutionize the video streaming experience.”

KUKU TV provides a mobile-first platform for filmmakers and content creators to distribute and monetise their work. With 95% of Indian films and talent remaining undiscovered due to traditional distribution challenges, KUKU TV aims to bridge the gap. The company is working with directors, writers, and producers to develop microdramas and acquire rights to lesser-known films and shows.

KUKU TV operates on a subscription-only model without ads, unlike traditional OTT platforms that use Hybrid Video on Demand (HVOD). The service offers an annual subscription for Rs. 899 and a quarterly subscription for Rs. 399.