Mirzapur S3 and Bigg Boss OTT S3 lead India’s 2024 streaming charts: Ormax

Ormax Media's latest report, Streaming Originals in India: The 2024 Story, examines the top-performing web series, films, and unscripted programming on streaming platforms. It provides insights into Indian audience viewing habits and underscores the dominance of Prime Video and Netflix, each claiming five spots in the top 15 most-viewed originals.

Advertisment

Mirzapur Season 3 on Prime Video led the rankings, surpassing 30 million views and reaffirming its massive popularity. In the unscripted category, JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 took the top spot, highlighting the increasing popularity of reality television formats in India.

While the report focuses on streaming originals across major platforms, excluding YouTube, a special mention goes to India’s Got Latent, a YouTube original on the Samay Raina channel. If YouTube originals had been included, the show would have easily ranked among the top three most-viewed originals.

Most-Watched Hindi Web Series

Prime Video’s Mirzapur Season 3 emerged as the most-watched Hindi web series of 2024, amassing over 30 million views. The series reinforced its cultural significance, followed by other notable titles like Panchayat Season 3 and Netflix’s Heeramandi.

Prime Video and Netflix dominated the Top 15 Most-Watched Hindi Web Series list, each securing five entries, showcasing their strong presence in India’s dynamic streaming landscape.

Most-Watched Indian Unscripted Content

In the unscripted category, JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 topped the charts with 17.8 million views. It was followed by The Great Indian Kapil Show (15.7 million views) and Shark Tank India Season 3 (12.5 million views).

This category showcased a variety of formats, including TV extensions, documentaries, game shows, and influencer-driven reality shows, reflecting the growing demand for non-fiction entertainment among Indian audiences.

Most-Watched Hindi Films

Netflix dominated the direct-to-OTT Hindi films category in 2024, securing 11 of the top 15 spots, including the top eight positions. Do Patti led the list with 15.1 million views, followed by Sector 36 with 13.9 million views and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar with 13.5 million views.

Most-Watched International Shows

Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2 was the most-watched international original in India for 2024, amassing 19.6 million views and becoming the country’s most-watched international show of all time. Other prominent titles included The Boys Season 4 (10.5 million views) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (8.8 million views).

The list was heavily dominated by established franchises, with seven of the top 10 entries belonging to iconic series, underscoring Indian audiences’ preference for familiar narratives.

Most-Watched International Films

The international film category saw a modest performance in 2024, with no major breakout hits. Prime Video’s Road House led with 6 million views, followed by Netflix’s Spaceman (4.8 million views) and The Idea of You (4.7 million views). Prime Video topped the Top 10 list with six entries, while Netflix accounted for the remaining four.

Most-Watched Telugu Shows/Films

Save The Tigers Season 2 claimed the title of the most-watched Telugu original in 2024, followed by Kalki 2898 AD’s animated prequel and B&B: Bujji & Bhairava. Disney+ Hotstar led the Top 10 list with four entries.

Most-Watched Tamil Shows/Films

Inspector Rishi on Prime Video emerged as the most-watched Tamil OTT original of 2024, securing the top spot by a significant margin. Despite this, Disney+ Hotstar dominated the Top 10 list with seven entries.