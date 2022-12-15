Netflix and boAt team up to revolutionize users streaming experience

Globally, this will be Netflix’s first-ever partnership in the audio category.

Aman Gupta, co-founder, and CMO, boAt said, “We all love spending time on Netflix watching our favourite film or series and at times ambient noise can act as a deterrent. It’s important to have the best-in-class earwear for a fully immersive experience. We believe our high-quality audio wear with advanced ANC technology will elevate the viewing experience and eliminate fatigue by providing comfort and ease. The partnership reinforces our commitment to deliver & boost the lifestyle experiences of our boAtheads.”