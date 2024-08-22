Netflix and Google partner to bring ‘Emily in Paris’ fashion to life with shoppable integration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This shopping-centric partnership enables viewers to instantly shop outfits and accessories featured in their favourite series.
Netflix is utilising a Shop with Google partnership to promote the fourth season of its romantic comedy-drama "Emily in Paris." This initiative, which features integrated advertising and title sponsorships, aims to help the platform draw in and keep viewers as competition in the streaming industry heats up and media buyers' attention becomes increasingly sought after, as reported by Marketing Dive.
With this partnership, viewers on any Netflix plan can utilise Google’s Lens technology by scanning outfits worn by Emily, portrayed by Lily Collins, with their mobile devices, allowing them to access similar items directly on their devices. A pop-up event in Los Angeles was held to launch the partnership.
“By organically tapping into the fandom of the show, and leveraging engaging formats, it offers our members a creative and entertaining experience and showcases to our partners the breadth at which we can build these unique opportunities with them,” said Magno Herran, vice president of marketing partnerships for Netflix, in a statement.
The initiative also features tailored options within Netflix's ad-supported plan, such as shoppable pause ads, title sponsorships, and 15-second commercials linking "Emily in Paris" to Shop with Google. This comes at a time when the streaming service's ad-supported tier is experiencing notable growth.