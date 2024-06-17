Netflix announces the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma shares, “This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe. Collaborating with Netflix for the Great Indian Kapil Show has been a fulfilling experience and on that note, we promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2."