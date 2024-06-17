Netflix announces the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The final episode of season one is slated for June 22, featuring Kartik Aryan.
Netflix renews The Great Indian Kapil Show for a second season. Following success and love from the audience, this renewal underscores Netflix's commitment to delivering blockbuster family entertainment, unique, and quality content that resonates with its members. The ongoing season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured a diverse array of guests, including superstar Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment industry. With the finale slated on June 22, the show engaged the audience with fun and madness.
Ranked among Netflix’s top two shows in India since its launch, The Great Indian Kapil Show is the first Indian series to stay on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for five weeks. With Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur turning in stellar performances, Kapil Sharma delivering punches one after the other, and Archana Puran Singh helming her beloved ‘kursi,’ (chair) the series has captivated viewers, making it a standout hit.
Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India, says, “After a phenomenal first season, we’re overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back to Netflix for Season 2. There is a growing trend of families choosing Netflix for their weekend entertainment, and ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has become a delightful tradition for many. Kapil’s ability to connect with audiences through his humor is remarkable, making him an iconic comedian in Indian entertainment. Just like the previous season, we’re delighted for audiences worldwide to experience laughter like never before.”
Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma shares, “This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe. Collaborating with Netflix for the Great Indian Kapil Show has been a fulfilling experience and on that note, we promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2."