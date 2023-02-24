Netflix cuts subscription costs in selected countries

In India, Netflix lowered the price last year by cutting the monthly subscription plan’s price by a minimum of 18% and up to 60.1%.
The online streaming service Netflix has reduced its subscription cost in more than 100 territories in recent weeks, according to media reports. The areas where the price cuts took place are Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Libya, Jordan, and Yemen; European countries - Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria; and Latin America.
The report states that the reduction varies from country to country, but discounts for the basic tier range between 20% to 60%.
Netflix made this announcement on their social media in Malaysia by tweeting, “Starting today, our Basic Plan in Malaysia is now RM28 per month for both new and existing members." Earlier, the plan used to cost RM35 per month.”
But the lowering of price is not taking place in the US, Canada, and the majority of European countries.
The report estimated that the price drop affects more than 4% of Netflix’s subscriber base, which is over 10 million people.