Netflix & Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms join hands for multi-project content deal

Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms have entered into a long term creative collaboration for a range of new projects across different formats of storytelling.

Ekta Kapoor, has built a long-standing career in film, television, and streaming. Her new partnership with Netflix and Balaji aims to expand the reach of scripted content across formats and genres.

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several beloved titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Speaking about the collaboration, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, said, “Ekta has been a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture, even before hashtags existed. Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience’s pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades. At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey”

Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us. It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

The collaboration includes an upcoming untitled series currently in advanced development and aims to deliver content designed specifically for streaming audiences. This collaboration will be undertaken by Balaji Telefilms, including its divisions—Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital.