Netflix appoints Black White Orange as exclusive licensing agent for India, South Asia Markets

“Netflix is an iconic brand in India and at BWO, we could not be more excited with the idea of launching consumer products for this legendary brand. Being superfans ourselves, we are thrilled to give fans a new way to own a piece of their favorite stories! Our strategy is to give consumers a never-before-seen merchandise experience that breaks away from the traditional mass market strategy. We’re thrilled to be working with the brilliant team at Netflix and cannot wait to get our partnership going”, said Mitali Desai, COO and Co-Founder, Black White Orange.