Netflix, Nike Training Club partner to bring fitness content to India

The fitness content is now available for the Netflix India audience.
In December 2022, online streaming service Netflix partnered with Nike Fitness club to bring the fitness content on the platform.
The announcement stated that 30 hours of Nike exercise classes will be rolled out in two batches. The first one will have five programmes consisting of 46 episodes, and it will be available across multiple languages. The user can also decide the intensity of the workout on the platform.
The announcement post reads, “It’s not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favourite shows does have a certain appeal, and now, that’s exactly what you can do: Just before the new year, Netflix members will be able to stream fitness content from Nike Training Club for the first time ever.”
In India, the service got active last weekend where fitness classes are available on the Discover page of OTT platform.