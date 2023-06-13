Netflix password-sharing crackdown witnessed spike in subscribers: Report

The streaming service gathered around 73,000 new daily sign-ups on average after the crackdown.
After Netflix decided to crack down on its password, there’s a major spike in the number of subscribers in the US market, according to data from streaming analytics firm Antenna.
According to a report released, the streaming company posted four of its best days of U.S. acquisition ever with nearly 100,000 daily sign-ups on May 26 and May 27, 2023.
It gathered around 73,000 new daily sign-ups on average after the crackdown, which is around a 102% increase over the prior 60-day average. The report also found that the ratio of sign-ups to cancellations also increased.
Under the company’s new rules, anyone sharing their Netflix account log-in with family members or friends who don’t live at the same address must pay an extra $7.99 a month for each additional person. People borrowing the accounts have been redirected to a page showing how to start their own account.