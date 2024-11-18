60 Mn homes watched Tyson vs Paul: Netflix amid ‘crash’ allegations

According to Netflix, 60 million households globally tuned in live to see Mike Tyson take on Jake Paul, in the streaming giant's first foray into live boxing. However, many users reported ‘glitches’ and expressed their frustration on social media platforms.

Advertisment

“We crashed the site,” said Paul, 27, after claiming victory over the 58-year-old Tyson. “This is the biggest event.” More than 100,000 users reported network issues on the Downdetector website throughout the live streaming, commenting on slow buffering and network issues. The streaming company has not commented on the allegations.

However, the streaming giant stated nearly 50 million households globally tuned in live for the co-main event of Serrano vs. Taylor event. Additionally, it is likely to be the most-watched professional women's sporting event in US history, it said.

As per Netflix, Joe Hand Promotions, a premium live sports and entertainment programming company for the out-of-home market, also distributed the event to over 6,000 bars & restaurants in the US, setting the record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event in the company's 50+ year history.

#PaulTyson was the No. 1 trending topic worldwide on X on Friday with #Serrano at No. 2 in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada. The fight dominated social conversation, accounting for 11 of the Top 11 trending topics in the US.

The fight also attracted a star-studded ringside audience including Evander Holyfield, Shaquille O'Neal, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jerry Jones, Charlize Theron, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Josh Duhamel, Joe Jonas, Joe Manganiello, Lennox Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Epps, Simu Liu, Daddy Yankee, Jay Shetty, Anderson Silva, Tom Segura, Jeff Ross, Joey Fatone, Tori Kelly, Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs, Michael Irvin, Jason Witten, Cedric the Entertainer, Hasan Minhaj, Mark Davis, Bryson DeChambeau, Omari Hardwick, Darren Barnet, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, and more.