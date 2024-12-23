Netflix secures exclusive U.S. rights for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, 2031

Netflix has acquired exclusive U.S. streaming rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031, marking a significant shift in how the tournament will be broadcast. This deal makes Netflix the first streaming platform to secure rights for the prestigious event, as stated by Netflix in its blog post.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup, scheduled from June 24 to July 25, will feature 32 teams competing across 12 cities in Brazil. Details about the 2031 tournament, including its host nation, are yet to be revealed.

Netflix’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will go beyond just streaming the matches. The platform plans to enhance the experience with studio shows, expert commentary, and engaging entertainment. Ahead of the tournament, Netflix will also produce original documentaries spotlighting the sport's rising stars, their journeys, and the growing global popularity of women’s football.

Netflix is expanding its portfolio of live programming with the FIFA Women’s World Cup, adding to an impressive lineup that includes the SAG Awards on February 23 and the upcoming comedy special "GROAT: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady." The platform has also seen record-breaking sports viewership, with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson becoming the most-streamed sporting event ever at 108 million viewers, while Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano drew 74 million global viewers, making it the most-watched women’s sports event in U.S. history. Upcoming live events include a Christmas Day NFL double-header and the debut of WWE Raw on January 6.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer, says, “Our record-breaking success with Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor demonstrated the massive appetite for women’s sports and live programming. I've seen the fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup grow tremendously — from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019, and most recently, the incredible energy across Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix is not just about streaming matches — it’s about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sports.”

“This is a landmark moment for sports media rights,” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As a marquee brand and FIFA’s new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women’s football. Besides broadcasting the tournaments themselves, Netflix will play a key role in terms of bringing the fascination of women’s football to a multimillion audience in the lead-up to both final tournaments, thereby enabling us to further increase their appeal.”

The Netflix-FIFA agreement encompasses broadcasts in multiple languages, including both English and Spanish.