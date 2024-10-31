Netflix unveils ‘Moments’ to save and share scenes from films and series

Netflix has launched a new feature enabling users to capture and share scenes from their favorite series and films directly from the platform. According to an official blog post, this feature enhances the viewing experience by allowing fans to save memorable moments while streaming. Users will soon be able to highlight their favorite 'moments' during their Netflix sessions, making sharing these experiences with friends and followers easier.

Advertisment

This new feature from has been rolled out globally for iOS users, with plans to make it available on Android devices in the coming weeks.

Here's how it works: Users can access the new 'moments' feature at the bottom of their screens while watching Netflix. To capture a scene, simply tap on the 'moments' option, and the selected clip will be saved in the 'My Netflix' section. When viewers rewatch the show, they can start from the saved scene. Additionally, users can share previously captured moments with others