Netflix's global engagement report sees Indian movies and shows in top 1000 most-watched

The most popular Indian title was Rana Naidu Season 1, followed by Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Mission Majnu.
Netflix has released What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report to show the most popular shows and movies watched globally on the platform. The first report includes data from January to June 2023. It details how many hours subscribers spent watching the top content in the first half of 2023.
Netflix will now publish the report twice a year which will include hours viewed, the premiere date and if a title is available globally or not. It releases weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists every year and this report will be a broad overview of the same.
In total, it covers more than 18,000 titles representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. Non-English stories generated 30% of all viewing.
The report included eight Indian titles in the top 1,000 list namely- Rana Naidu Season 1 (330) with a watch time of 46.3 million hours followed by Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (395) and Mission Majnu (593) with a watch time of 41.7 and 31.2 million hours, respectively.
It was succeeded by the third season of Indian Matchmaking (609) with a watch time of 30.6 million hours and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (645) with a watch time of 29.6 million hours.
RRR (654), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (756) and Shehzada (834) also secured spots in the top 1000 list with watch times of 29.4, 27.1 and 24.8 million hours, respectively.
The first season of The Night Agent is at the top position in the list with 812 million hours viewed, followed by Ginny & Georgia’s second season with 665.1 million hours viewed and The Glory’s first season with 622.8 million hours viewed.
Wednesday’s first season was the fourth most-watched title on Netflix with 507.7 million hours viewed and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at fifth place with 503 million hours viewed.
“This is a big step forward for Netflix and our industry. We believe the viewing information in this report, combined with our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists will give creators and our industry deeper insights into our audiences, and what resonates with them”, Netflix said in the report.
"Moreover, success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes and is not determined by hours viewed alone. We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It's all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title," it added.