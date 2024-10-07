New rule introduced to censor profanity on OTT platforms

The government is drafting new guidelines for films and series on OTT platforms, which will mandate censoring profanity and blurring explicit scenes, according to sources. The guidelines are expected to suggest alternative ways to portray intimate relationships and scenes like changing clothes, while also calling for a reduction in profanity if deemed essential to the script.

The new guidelines will offer instructions on how to depict profanity and obscene language using alternative methods. Currently, OTT platforms show explicit scenes without restrictions, prompting the government to consider these new rules, sources say.

In March, the I&B Ministry acted against 18 OTT platforms for streaming vulgar content by blocking access to their websites, apps, and social media. This step aligns with the government's push to regulate streaming content and ensure compliance with Indian laws and cultural norms.

Ministry sources revealed that extensive consultations with companies, individuals, and stakeholders are ongoing as the guidelines are being finalised.

“These guidelines aim to prevent violations of legal provisions concerning women, ensuring films can tell their stories without breaking the law," said a senior official. The guidelines will not restrict content but will be considered during production.

In addition to censoring profanity and obscuring explicit scenes, the official noted that if profanity is essential, it could be shown in a distorted form. There may also be instructions to find alternative ways to portray scenes like changing clothes or intimate relationships. The ministry will monitor OTT content and may require producers to include team members who can create alternative dialogues that maintain impact without being vulgar.

Producers will likely need to submit affidavits to the censor board and ministry, confirming that they have followed the guidelines during film production. This step is intended to maintain the integrity of the guidelines and ensure that content meets the required standards before being released on OTT platforms.