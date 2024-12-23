NFL Christmas Day Games are coming to Netflix on December 25

Netflix is set to deliver a special treat for sports fans this Christmas by exclusively streaming two marquee NFL games on December 25, 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl LVIII champions, will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head with the Houston Texans.

This move highlights Netflix's growing focus on live sports, complemented by major performances during the games. A few days back, WWE, a sports entertainment brand, announced that it will shift its media rights in India from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to Netflix India.

The Christmas Day NFL games on Netflix will feature an array of live performances to elevate the holiday festivities. Mariah Carey will kick off the celebrations with a new rendition of her iconic holiday hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You. At the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, the national anthem will be performed by Voices of Service, a quartet of retired military veterans. Later, Grammy-winning group Pentatonix will take the stage to perform the anthem at the Ravens vs. Texans game in Houston. The halftime show promises to be a highlight, with Beyoncé debuting tracks from her Cowboy Carter album in a live performance.

All Netflix plans will include access to the games, which will also be broadcast locally in each team's home and away markets and streamed on NFL+ for mobile users.

In the U.S., the NFL Christmas games will be available on Netflix for a limited time, expiring three hours after the live broadcast ends. International viewers will have access to the games for 24 hours post-livestream.

The NFL first introduced Yuletide games in 1971, reintroducing them on a semi-regular basis in 1989. Since 2020, Christmas Day NFL matchups have become a holiday tradition, with last year’s three games ranking among the top 25 most-watched TV programs of 2023. Notably, the Raiders vs. Chiefs game—attended by Taylor Swift and Santa Claus—drew the highest Christmas Day viewership since 1988.

To date, the NFL has hosted 30 Christmas games. Continuing this tradition, Netflix’s Christmas Day matchups will also air on broadcast TV in the competing teams’ local markets and be available on U.S. mobile devices via NFL+.