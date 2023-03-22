Nikhil Gandhi steps down from MX Player as COO

MX Player has stated that Gandhi will pursue other interests and is currently serving his notice period.
Nikhil Gandhi, COO, MX Player has decided to step down from his role to pursue other interests, MX Player stated. Gandhi is currently serving his notice period and is ensuring a seamless transition.
Gandhi had joined MX Player in 2021 as the COO and worked closely with Karan Bedi, chief executive officer, MX Player and was responsible for taking the platforms to their next phase of growth by expanding its geographical reach, enhancing data-driven innovation, growing the scope and scale of revenue streams, and building maximum impact for internal and external stakeholders.
Talking about Gandhi and his tenure, Bedi says, "Thanks to Nikhil's contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive, improve business synergy and create even more valuable organisational depth. We sincerely thank Nikhil for his leadership and meaningful contribution in MX Player's growth and success and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”
“I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at MX Player. I am especially grateful to Karan and the extraordinary team who worked alongside me to introduce new revenue growth drivers and create so many impactful and digital experiences for our users and stakeholders. I wish them all the best,” says Nikhil Gandhi.
This development comes at a time when Amazon is reportedly in talks to acquire MX Player. In the past couple of months, there were two other significant exits — Abhishek Joshi, former SVP & Business Head - SVOD & Business Partnerships and Sandeep Kumar Das, former VP of marketing.