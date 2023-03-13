OTT platforms that host live feed of news channels not bound by 26% FDI: MIB

MIB released a statement today that stated, “TV news channels granted permission under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2022 (and the earlier Guidelines of 2005 of and 2011) of the ministry of information and broadcasting and their entities operating the digital news content are already covered by FDI policy of the central government. Accordingly, when an OTT platform hosts the digital feed of a TV news channel (granted permission under the extant guidelines), the stipulation of FDI limit of 26% with government approval route would not apply to the OTT platform for the mere activity of hosting such feed."