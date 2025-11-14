Advertisment
OTTplay partners with Studio Jadu to stream AI assisted animation

This partnership aims to bring AI-assisted animation to wider audiences, expanding early experimentation with the format in India’s streaming landscape.

afaqs! Content Team
OTTplay

A new OTT syndication partnership between Studio Jadu and OTTplay marks one of the earliest global distribution moves for AI-assisted animation, signaling a shift in how emerging formats find scale in the Indian streaming market. The collaboration places Studio Jadu’s creator-led production model on a broader discovery platform, bringing its experimental storytelling to audiences within a curated and secure viewing ecosystem.

Studio Jadu positions its workflow as an augmentation of human creativity rather than a replacement, with AI used to speed up production without altering the creative voice. The partnership gives the studio access to OTTplay’s multi-platform reach, enabling its content to surface across diverse viewer segments.

For OTTplay, the tie-up extends its catalog into a new category of animation at a time when streaming platforms are testing formats that combine speed, efficiency, and distinct visual identity.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release)

OTTplay
