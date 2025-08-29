OTTplay Premium adds Discovery+ to its platform

OTTplay Premium has announced the addition of Discovery+, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, to its content aggregation platform. The move expands OTTplay’s catalogue with Discovery+’s original series, documentaries, unscripted shows, and kids’ programming.

Advertisment

As Discovery marks 30 years in India, its library spans genres including adventure, mythology, reality TV, lifestyle, and educational programming. The integration with OTTplay Premium gives subscribers access to shows such as Ek Tha Raja, Air India Flight 171 Crash: Declassified, Fanatics, Legends of Shiva with Amish, I Survived Bear Grylls, and Star Vs Food Survival, along with a slate of international and regional titles.

OTTplay, which uses an AI-driven recommendation engine, aims to simplify streaming by helping users navigate across multiple OTT platforms. With Discovery+ now onboard, the platform broadens its offering of both scripted and unscripted formats for a wider audience.