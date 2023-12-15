OTTplay Premium adds more regional flavor with aha Telugu & Tamil

The expansion of the content horizon ensures that OTTplay Premium continues to be a go-to destination for entertainment enthusiasts seeking variety, quality, and innovation.
The AI-driven streaming, recommendation, and content discovery platform has revealed its strategic partnership with aha, a prominent addition to its premium content collection. Known for its Telugu and Tamil-language content, aha brings a distinct touch to OTTplay Premium's platform. This collaboration enriches the variety of content offered and bolsters OTTplay Premium's influence in the regional market.
Aha Telugu and Aha Tamil, in collaboration with OTTplay Premium, offers a wide range of exclusive Telugu and Tamil movies, original series, and entertaining shows across different genres. This partnership demonstrates OTTplay Premium's dedication to providing exceptional entertainment to its subscribers and aligns strategically with aha's proficiency in delivering high-quality Telugu and Tamil content.
“We are pleased to announce the addition of aha Telugu & aha Tamil to the OTTplay Premium portfolio. This collaboration extends beyond content expansion; it represents a transformative shift in the essence of entertainment. This partnership transcends boundaries; it's a fusion of quality, cultural resonance, and the sheer joy of storytelling. We are confident that this collaboration will not only redefine streaming experiences but also establish a lasting connection with our esteemed regional audience” said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder, OTT play.
Ravikanth Sabnavis, CEO of aha, said, "We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with OTT Play, a pivotal step in our ongoing mission to become an integral part of every Telugu and Tamil household. In the dynamic landscape of digital entertainment, aha envisions itself not just as a leading Telugu and Tamil OTT App but as a cultural companion for families across regions. With OTT Play, we are excited to amplify our efforts and reach an even wider audience. OTT Play's reputation as a key player in the digital streaming realm aligns seamlessly with aha's vision, making them an invaluable strategic partner on our journey. Together, we aim to redefine the entertainment experience, ensuring our exclusive content resonates with viewers on a profound level. As we forge ahead, we are eager to share the excitement and joy that our content brings to the OTT Play family."
OTTplay Premium subscribers can now enjoy a seamless transition to aha’s Telugu & Tamil content, exploring a wide range of options from blockbuster movies to critically acclaimed original series.