OTTplay Premium and RunnTV join forces to revolutionise their streaming experience

OTTplay Premium is excited to announce the strategic onboarding of RunnTV, a digital platform that brings the true TV experience to the digital world. The alliance between these two platforms intends to change the streaming entertainment landscape by providing customers with a tailored content experience.
RunnTV, known for its 24x7 thematic channels featuring highly curated content spanning movies, TV shows, short films, specials, news, reality shows, kids’ content, educational content, documentaries, and more, will now be available to users at no cost. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the growth journey of both platforms, promising a redefined streaming experience for our viewers.
Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder of OTTplay, commented on the collaboration, saying, "This synergistic alliance with RunnTV signifies a remarkable stride for OTTplay Premium. We are thrilled to unite with RunnTV to create a personalised streaming experience for our users. The fusion of our AI-based recommendation engine with RunnTV's thematic channels is set to offer a refined and valuable entertainment landscape."
Manish Sinha, founder & CEO of RunnTV, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with OTTPlay as we continue to expand our reach and bring RunnTV to more and more Indian audiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, allowing us to leverage OTTPlay's extensive and innovative discovery and distribution platform to connect with more users. Together, we look forward to delivering unparalleled value and experiences to our shared audiences."
Users can access RunnTV at runn.tv or through applications for mobile, tablet, and connected TV devices, available on app stores. Discover the future of streaming with OTTplay Premium and RunnTV – your gateway to a world of entertainment tailored just for you.