OTTplay Premium collaborates with GTPL Hathway to launch GTPL Genie+

OTTplay Premium, the leading OTT content aggregator, has joined forces with GTPL Hathway (GTPL), the Multi-System Operator (MSO) distributing Digital Cable TV services and a key broadband service provider. This strategic partnership will revolutionise India’s digital entertainment landscape by providing OTTplay’s extensive content library to customers.

As part of the collaboration, GTPL will offer its OTT aggregation service under the brand name 'GTPL Genie+' providing subscribers with seamless access to content across 29+ leading OTT platforms through its application GTPL Buzz as well as through its website www.gtpl.net. The wide range of tailor-made packs will cater to evolving entertainment needs for customers. These packs offer entertainment conveniently customized based on language, genre and region. GTPL Genie+ services, powered by OTTplay Premium, are accessible across multiple devices including Mobiles, Smart TVs, Tablets and PCs. This is in addition to GTPL’s diverse catalogue of content offerings which extends across cable TV channels, high-speed internet, Cloud gaming and more.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & co-founder, OTTplay expressed his excitement:"We’re thrilled to partner with GTPL, a leader in entertainment and connectivity. This collaboration allows us to bring a richer, more seamless content experience to audiences nationwide. With the rising demand for diverse digital entertainment, our combined strengths will redefine content accessibility and elevate the streaming experience."

Anirudhsinh Jadeja – managing director, GTPL Hathway, said,"GTPL remains committed to delivering the best-in-class entertainment and connectivity solutions. GTPL Genie+ strengthens our content offering, allowing subscribers to access premium OTT content in addition to our existing content offerings. This partnership with OTTplay Premium will democratise digital entertainment for millions across India."

This alliance highlights OTTplay and GTPL’s shared commitment to delivering premium content that is accessible to all and tailored to the diverse regional preferences across India. The partnership ensures a seamless, high-quality digital experience for households nationwide.