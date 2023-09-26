OTTplay Premium partners with DistroTV to stream 170+ free live channels in India

This partnership will significantly expand the content available to OTTplay Premium users.
DistroTV, a leading global streaming platform owned by DistroScale, and OTTplay Premium, a OTT content streaming, discovery and recommendation platform, have announced a new partnership that will bring DistroTV's 170+ free-to-watch, live streaming channels to OTTplay users in India.
OTTplay Premium, is a popular OTT platform in India that gives you access to 24+ OTT platforms with personalized recommendations of shows, web series and movies based on a user's preference of language, genre, platform, actor, filmmaker, and more. This partnership with DistroTV will significantly expand the content available to OTTplay Premium users.
"DistroTV's mission has always been to bring diverse, global voices to audiences around the world," said Navdeep Saini, CEO of DistroScale. "This partnership with OTTplay allows us to further that mission by bringing our extensive lineup of live streaming channels to even more viewers in India."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, "We are thrilled to partner with OTTplay, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering a wide range of content to viewers. This partnership will allow us to reach even more viewers in India, providing them with access to our diverse lineup of channels."
"OTTplay Premium is excited to partner with Distro TV to bring live TV channels to more viewers in India. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our users with the best possible entertainment experience. We are confident that our users will enjoy the wide variety of content that Distro TV has to offer, and we look forward to working with them to make it even more accessible and enjoyable for our viewers." Said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & co founder, OTTplay.
This partnership strengthens DistroTV's dedication to providing a variety of global perspectives to audiences worldwide, as well as OTTplay's commitment to assisting users in finding new and fascinating content.