By afaqs! news bureau
OTT Streaming

OTTplay Premium unveils its 16th OTT platform, manoramaMAX!

manoramaMAX will cater to Malayalam audiences' by providing VOD and OTT streaming services of Malayalam movies, MAX Exclusives, and early access to Mazhavil Manorama programmes.

OTTplay Premium, the AI-powered OTT subscription, recommendation and content discovery platform, has announced its 16th OTT partner - manoramaMAX, the first Malayalam-only OTT that delivers the latest movies, TV serials, programmes, web-series, and news from the home of of MM TV (Malayala Manorama Television).

OTTplay Premium, in collaboration with manoramaMAX, intends to cater to Malayalam audiences' taste palates by providing video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming services of Malayalam movies, MAX Exclusives, and early access to Mazhavil Manorama programmes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO – OTTplay said, “We are concentrating our efforts on expanding our pan India presence, with the goal of capturing a share of the rapidly expanding OTT aggregator platforms across languages. With this collaboration, we are aiming to provide a substantial Malayalam content slate to our audience. In accordance with this approach, we aim to offer our OTT viewers with a wide and exclusive content slate in multiple languages. We are collaborating with the most creative OTT platforms to offer a plethora of exclusive content."”

P R Satheesh, CEO - MM TV said, "MM TV is glad to partner with OTT Play in distributing manoramaMAX to its end users. manoramaMAX is the number one OTT in Malayalam with a significant base in Kerala who keep engaging with the platform enjoying over 400 blockbuster movies and 20,000 hours of entertaining content, live news and exciting exclusive web-series. We look forward to a great innings with OTT Play spreading the magic of manoramaMAX".

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
OTTplay PremiummanoramaMAX