Prasar Bharati evaluating possibility of launching OTT channel

Prasar Bharati has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuppTV in March last year to make DD India available in various countries including the US, and the UK. With this reach, they want to expand the global reach of Doordarshan’s DD India channel.
The news of the OTT platform comes days after the government approved a scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for modernization, upgrade and expansion of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).