Prasar Bharati makes Waves: Takes digital entertainment to new markets

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, launched its OTT platform called Waves last week. Apart from news, documentaries, and regional content, the platform will also feature content from Doordarshan’s archives. It will offer content in 12+ languages in 10+ genres of infotainment.

The platform will provide video on demand, free-to-play gaming, radio streaming, live TV streaming, 65 live television channels, several app-in-app integrations for video and gaming content, and online shopping through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)-supported e-commerce platforms.

What will this mean for free-to-air linear television channels?

The platform will offer access to over 65 live TV channels, including NDTV India, ABP News, India Today, B4U Movies, and 9X Jalwa. The broadcasters will receive 65% of the revenue, while Prasar Bharati will keep 35% share.

This will give many free-to-air linear television channels an OTT presence. For example, Sri Adhikari Brothers has made all three of its channels—Mastii, Dabbang, and Maiboli—available on Waves, along with its 5,000-hour content library.

Kailash Adhikari, business head, Sri Adhikari Brothers, sees Waves as a game-changer and a tremendous opportunity for all free-to-air channels.

“The growth of AVoD platforms in India, led by YouTube and now Facebook, highlights the massive potential in this space. It was about time Prasar Bharati, the national broadcaster, launched such an initiative. For free-to-air channels and content creators like us, this opens a vast sea of opportunitis. Just as DD Free Dish has significantly boosted Prasar Bharati and the broader television ecosystem, Waves is poised to deliver similar transformative growth for all stakeholders,” he says.

Adhikari says Waves will help them reach a new audience in the heartland of India. While these channels were already available on YouTube and Connected TV platforms, this initiative will further strengthen their digital presence.

“CTV remains largely an urban phenomenon, concentrated in metros. While 90% of TVs sold are Smart TVs, the real question is how many are actually connected, given the household-level broadband requirements. Connected TV caters to a distinct audience,” he adds.

Adhikari is confident that this won’t eat into the network’s other digital and television revenue. “India has a vast audience, with 210 million households having access to television. I don’t think audience duplicity is a concern,” he says.

Although it's too early to determine the revenue boost from the platform, he is optimistic about its potential. He believes sectors like FMCG and BFSI should see value in advertising here, especially for awareness-building.

“Once we have data on reach, expansion, and downloads, we can better evaluate its potential. Initiatives by Prasar Bharati, such as Doordarshan and DD Free Dish, have consistently reached every corner of the nation. Waves holds the same potential for mass reach, and once it achieves that, it will naturally draw interest. Ultimately, advertisers are always looking for reach,” he shares.

What will this mean for other OTT platforms?

The app is free to download from Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Its subscription plan includes:

Platinum Plan (Rs 999 per year) Diamond Plan (Rs 350 per year, Rs 85 for 3 months, or Rs 30 per month) Gold Plan (Rs 350 per year, Rs 85 for 3 months, or Rs 30 per month)

However, most content is available for free.

Anup Chandrasekharan, COO-Regional content, IN10 Media Network, says the platform will benefit both consumers and the industry. Since Doordarshan’s extensive archival footage will now be made accessible on the platform, Waves offers a unique opportunity for the public to explore India's heritage, culture, and traditions—something private platforms often lack.

Chandrasekharan sees it as an opportunity to expand the OTT universe. Waves has the potential to bring regional stories, traditions, and heritage to the forefront, reflecting India’s rich diversity. By doing so, it can stand out in the crowded OTT market.

“While private OTT platforms claim to reach smaller tier-2 and tier-3 towns, their content remains predominantly urban-centric. Are they showcasing stories rooted in local programming, culture, or literature? Not at all. These platforms focus on genres that cater to urban audiences, created by teams with little connection to the heartland,” he says.

What will it mean for advertisers?

With most of its content available for free, it is expected to create many new opportunities for advertisers.

Shrenik Gandhi, CEO and co-founder, White Rivers Media, says the platform targets the vast tier-2 and below audience, which makes up a significant segment of the market.

“It’s great to see the government recognising the need to upgrade the content choices and viewing habits for this audience. While many still watch Doordarshan, they’ve also started engaging with platforms like Moj and Takatak. It was high time the larger tier-2 and tier-3 audience received a meaningful upgrade, and this is a strong first step in that direction,” he says.

With 800 million smartphones in India, digital penetration has always been strong. However, Gandhi says tier-A platforms often pose a barrier for many due to cost and aspirational narratives. “Prasar Bharati, on the other hand, offers a sense of comfort and accessibility, making it more appealing for a broader audience,” he notes.

He adds that this platform isn’t just about traditional sales-driven ads—it’s a perfect opportunity for compelling storytelling tailored to tier-2 and tier-3 audiences. “Any advertiser who’s succeeded with campaigns at events like Kumbh Mela would see great value here.”

Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says low-involvement, low-price, high-frequency categories like FMCG or daily-use goods may find a natural fit here. Similarly, real estate ancillary categories—cement, adhesives, plumbing, or pipe brands—could also find relevance.

Pillai suggests that the platform could evolve into a super app—starting with engaging content to attract users, then expanding into services like shopping and more, making it indispensable. However, he cautions that while this concept is promising, it could fall flat if not executed effectively.

"There’s no clear proof of concept unless they transform it into a super app—offering more than just content or exclusive early access to services," he says.

Pillai says relying on old or easily available content is risky. For instance, having shows that are already accessible on Instagram and YouTube, especially when the industry is facing challenges—mergers, slower green-lighting of projects, and reduced content acquisitions.

“Even platforms once resistant to ads, have embraced advertising models. It’s clear that the landscape is shifting, and surviving in this space requires a unique and sustainable approach,” he says.

For advertisers, Pillai says that it's not just about the content—distribution is the key. “The key question is: does it offer reach or access to a segment of the audience I can’t reach through other platforms? Without concrete numbers, advertisers won’t even consider it. But if the platform provides solid data showing it can effectively target a specific audience, like India’s BC segment, it becomes a compelling option. However, for this to work, the programming must be significantly stronger,” he says.