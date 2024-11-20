Prasar Bharati unveils OTT platform Waves

Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster, has launched its own OTT platform, Waves, offering a broad spectrum of entertainment and news content, as reported by ET Brand Equity. The app is now available for download on Android and iOS devices. The platform aims to cater to a wide audience with its mix of live channels, movies, TV shows, games, and live events.

Advertisment

The app currently offers around 40 live channels, including popular ones from broadcasters such as B4U, ABZY, SAB Group, and 9X Media. News enthusiasts can access channels like India Today, News Nation, Republic, ABP News, News24, and NDTV India. Additionally, all channels from Doordarshan and Akashvani are included, strengthening its appeal among viewers who rely on traditional public broadcasting. However, some prominent broadcasters are yet to join the platform.

The live channel lineup includes B4U Kadak, B4U Bhojpuri, B4U Music, B4U Movies, Pitaara Movies, PTC Punjabi Gold, Dabangg, 9X Jalwa, 9X Jhakaas, 9X Tashan, ABZY Movies, ABZY Dhakad, Mastii, Maiboli, and USPL. According to news reports, the selection of these channels was guided by GRPs, reach, and trending popularity to ensure a diverse mix of content spanning news, regional programming, music, and movies.

Beyond live channels, Waves also features a variety of on-demand content, including movies such as Aarakshan, One Day, The Impossible, and Alice Darling. It further enriches the viewing experience with TV shows, games, and a dedicated section for live events. The app’s official launch will take place today at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

In August, Prasar Bharati invited TV channels to join the platform, introducing a revenue-sharing model. Under this initiative, participating broadcasters receive 65% of the ad revenue, while Prasar Bharati retains 35%. This model is designed to attract more content creators and expand the platform’s appeal by offering them lucrative opportunities to showcase their work.