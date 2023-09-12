Pratilipi and Disney Star collaborate for multi-series content deal

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder of Pratilipi, said, We are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series.