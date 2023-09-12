Pratilipi and Disney Star collaborate for multi-series content deal

This association also opens doors for thousands of writers across India, allowing them to envision their stories in various formats.
Pratilipi, the digital storytelling platform in India, has collaborated with Disney Star, the leading media & entertainment company in India, on a first-of-its-kind multi-series content deal. This allows Disney Star to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi, to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star's TV and digital platforms.
This TV series is based on Pratilipi, an online self-publishing and audiobook platform. Pratilipi has a readership and listener base of up to 15 million subscribers. These stories, written by authors from all over the country, are available in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics. This association also opens doors for thousands of writers across India, allowing them to envision their stories in various formats.
Ranjeet Pratap Singh, CEO and co-founder of Pratilipi, said, We are proud to be a platform consisting of over 10 million stories. We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, especially in the regional languages, and we are truly delighted that with this association, we will be recreating some of our popular stories into televised series.
Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurav Bannerjee, head content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network said, "Our collaboration with Pratilipi underscores our core belief in empowering writers, which is essential for creating compelling content on both TV and digital platforms. As the nation’s leading storyteller, we are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country.”
This is only the beginning of Pratilipi's partnerships with broadcast and streaming platforms. Pratilipi is committed to empowering writers and creators to share their narratives in diverse ways as the digital storytelling landscape continues to evolve.