Prime Video adds Goldmines Play as add-on subscription in India

Prime Video has introduced Goldmines Play as an add-on subscription in India, expanding its marketplace of third-party streaming services available within the Prime Video app.

Goldmines Play, operated by Goldmines Telefilms, offers a library of Hindi-dubbed South Indian films along with a selection of Hindi feature films. Titles available on the service include Rangasthalam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bigil, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarrainodu, Magadheera, Hera Pheri, Vaastav and Apne, among others. The service also plans to offer select digital premieres.

The add-on subscription is priced at Rs 39 per month, with an introductory offer of Rs 29 for the first month. The service is accessible directly through Prime Video, allowing users to manage subscriptions, billing and content discovery within a single interface.

The launch marks Goldmines Telefilms’ expansion of its digital footprint, following its presence across satellite television and YouTube, where it has focused on Hindi-dubbed South Indian cinema for mass audiences.

“We are happy to welcome Goldmines Play as an add-on subscription on Prime Video,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of Marketplace (Add-On Subscriptions and Movie Rentals) and Prime Video Ads, India. “Prime Video's add-on subscriptions have become a powerful launchpad for both international and local language streaming services and studios to reach audiences across India. This collaboration enriches our regional content offering and gives customers access to a fantastic collection of dubbed blockbusters from beloved stars, all in one destination. As we continue expanding our add-on subscriptions to serve customers with more choice and convenience, Goldmines Play's robust library of Hindi-dubbed South Indian and Hindi films will enhance our entertainment experience and broaden the range of authentic, local stories available to audiences,” Bhasin added.

Manish Shah, founder and CEO of Goldmines Telefilms, said: “At Goldmines Telefilms, our journey has always been driven by a deep understanding of mass audiences and their love for powerful storytelling. From building the No. 1 Satellite movie channel in the Hindi Speaking Market to creating World’s No. 1 YouTube movie channel, our focus has remained firmly on scale, quality, and accessibility. As we strengthen our OTT presence through Goldmines Play in partnership with Prime Video, we are excited to take our content legacy even further—bringing high-impact Hindi and Hindi-dubbed entertainment to audiences across screens.”

Prime Video’s add-on subscription model allows users to browse, stream and manage multiple OTT services from a single platform, without the need for separate logins or billing cycles.