Prime Video adds Punjabi streaming service Chaupal

Prime Video, announced the addition of Chaupal, a punjabi video streaming service, to Prime Video Channels. Chaupal offers a curated line-up of popular Punjabi language content including a wide library of the latest and blockbuster Punjabi movies and web series.
Prime members can now purchase an annual add-on annual subscription to Chaupal with a special introductory offer of INR 599, available only through Prime Video Channels.
Chaupal’s immersive and engaging multi-genre content includes popular titles across movies and series, such as Kaali Jotta, Aaja Mexico Chaliye, Outlaw, Chal Jindiye, Khao Piyo Aish Karo, Panchhi, and Paani Ch Madhaani, to name a few. In addition to this, Chaupal will also offer subscribers an opportunity to stream latest theatrical movie releases, beginning with Carry on Jatta 3 (available from September 7 onwards), an uproarious comedy with charismatic performances and irresistible storyline that has struck a chord with audiences across the world and emerged as a mega-blockbuster worldwide.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mahesh Sharma, vice president of strategic partnership and alliances, Chaupal, said, “With Chaupal, we want to provide the best Punjabi language content to our viewers. For us, this integration is a milestone, and we believe it will have a significant impact in driving the Punjabi content consumption across the length and breadth of this country in the long-term. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video Channels to offer subscribers relevant, world-class Punjabi entertainment and, at the same time, take our content deeper across India.”
Prime Video Channels benefits for Prime members include:
No hassle login & billing: Customers do not have to juggle between multiple usernames, passwords and billing due dates. With Prime Video Channels, all premium content subscriptions are managed within a single destination – Prime Video apps and website.
More time watching, less time deciding: Customers don’t have to spend time toggling between their favourite services to discover what’s new and popular. With Prime Video Channels they can browse in one place, search across all their premium subscription and get personalized recommendations. All of this without ever having to leave the Prime Video app or website.
Enjoy your favourite features, no matter which service: Customers can enjoy IMDb’s X-Ray feature and a single consolidated watch list and download library for offline viewing. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their premium channel subscriptions.
More Choice: With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles across 21 OTT services, including Chaupal, BBC Player, BBC Kids, Animax + GEM, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, DocuBay, ManoramaMAX, hoichoi, MUBI, AMC+, ShortsTV, VROTT, Acorn TV, NammaFlix, Stingray All Good Vibes, iwonder, Curiosity Stream, MyZen TV, and Museum TV.