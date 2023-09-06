Prime Video adds Punjabi streaming service Chaupal

Commenting on the collaboration, Mahesh Sharma, vice president of strategic partnership and alliances, Chaupal, said, “With Chaupal, we want to provide the best Punjabi language content to our viewers. For us, this integration is a milestone, and we believe it will have a significant impact in driving the Punjabi content consumption across the length and breadth of this country in the long-term. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video Channels to offer subscribers relevant, world-class Punjabi entertainment and, at the same time, take our content deeper across India.”