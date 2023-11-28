Prime Video and BBC Studios launch a live feed of CBeebies

CBeebies will offer edutainment content to subscribers of BBC Player and BBC Kids through Prime Video channels in India.
Prime Video Channels and BBC Studios have launched a live feed of CBeebies, a play-based learning brand, on BBC Player and BBC Kids, two recently added channels on Prime Video. Existing subscribers of these channels will have immediate access to the CBeebies content for free.
CBeebies is known for its commitment to learning through play for kids between the ages of 0-6 years. Its content is designed to facilitate early learning while keeping children entertained. For the first time on BBC Player, shows like Bluey, Teletubbies, Hey Duggee, Supertato, Go Jetters and others will educate and entertain the kids.
Talking about the launch, Stanley Fernandes, vice president, distribution, BBC Studios, South Asia, said, “We are delighted to add CBeebies as a live feed on BBC Player and BBC Kids via Prime Video Channels for our Indian audience. With its exceptional reputation for delivering safe and enriching viewing content through engaging and entertaining programming, the channel aims to keep its commitment to fostering early childhood development through content designed specifically for children.”
Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for Rs 599 and access BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually. CBeebies live feed will be available on both.
“The addition of CBeebies’ live feed to BBC Player and BBC Kids strengthens our commitment to enhancing the viewing experience particularly for children and families and we are certain that subscribers will love the convenience of watching their favourite British content on a single destination, at no additional cost,” said Vivek Srivastava, head, Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India.
“Our aim is to offer our customers diversity and variety in programming by enabling convenient access to content from other streaming services. We now offer over 28,000 hours of global and local programming across genres and languages through our channel partners, with more to come”, he added.