Prime Video India and Excel Media & Entertainment begin development of Mirzapur Season 4

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Media and Entertainment, added, “I am thrilled by the overwhelming response from the audiences, who have helped us grow strength to strength with each season. It’s their continued love and support, right from the first season, that has made our show a global sensation. This historic success is a result of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team, who went to great lengths to bring this season to life on screen. As we draw the curtains on yet another exhilarating season, we remain committed to bringing even more thrilling and engaging content to our loyal audiences.”