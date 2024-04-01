Prime Video introduces Jaggu Dada Mode, a playful hoax for April Fool's Day

Speaking about the campaign, Jackie Shroff said, “Life is all about having fun and living to the fullest. And what better day than April Fool’s Day to practice this philosophy. When I was approached for this campaign, I absolutely loved the idea. The thought of dubbing my favourite shows and movies and giving them a new twist was an opportunity too hard to miss. I am glad to have had the chance to bring a smile on people’s faces this April Fool’s Day. Sab bhidu log ko mast rehna chahiye…that is all I wish for and that is all I want to say through this campaign.”