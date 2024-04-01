Prime Video introduces Jaggu Dada Mode, a playful hoax for April Fool's Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective aims to bring laughter and fun to viewers.
Prime Video today unveiled a Jaggu Dada Mode, a faux feature that allows users to watch their favourite shows and movies in the vocabulary of Jackie Shroff a.k.a Jaggu Dada. The playful hoax planned for April Fool’s Day, gave the audiences a glimpse of what their favourite shows and movies would sound like with this mode turned on, with Jaggu Dada’s dub lending a touch to each scene. Featuring the evergreen Jackie Shroff, the campaign is written and conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective.
In a parody of a traditional feature ad, B-Town’s Bhidu or Jackie Shroff himself showcased how he would dub over fan-favourite and iconic shows like Pataal Lok and The Family Man, infusing them with his trademark slang. The outcome? Cult dialogues got Bhidu-fied, just like everything else he does.
Prime Video is on a mission to be the entertainment destination of choice for every Indian customer, and the campaign cranks up the fun quotient. The Juggu Dada faux feature campaign pays a subtle nod to the spirit of ‘Bhidu’ a.k.a Juggu Dada, perfect for April Fool’s Day, an occasion reserved for laughter, pranks and playful trickery. The campaign comes on the back of consumer love for Juggu Dada’s latest cinematic project – Prime Video’s Mast Mein Rehne Ka, where he plays the role of a widower.
Speaking about the campaign, Jackie Shroff said, “Life is all about having fun and living to the fullest. And what better day than April Fool’s Day to practice this philosophy. When I was approached for this campaign, I absolutely loved the idea. The thought of dubbing my favourite shows and movies and giving them a new twist was an opportunity too hard to miss. I am glad to have had the chance to bring a smile on people’s faces this April Fool’s Day. Sab bhidu log ko mast rehna chahiye…that is all I wish for and that is all I want to say through this campaign.”
Written by Anuya Jakatdar, Girish Narayandass, Manaswi Mohata, Rahul Nair and Astle Fernandes, the campaign went live on Prime Video’s YouTube and Instagram.
Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, co-founder of Bare Bones Collective, Anuya Jakatdar said, “We had a blast writing this campaign. The entire writing team was in Jaggu Dada Mode for two weeks. A big thank you to the team at Prime Video for letting us channel our inner Bhidu. And of course the man himself, Jackie Sir, for being a total delight to work with.”
Campaign Credits
Brand – Prime Video
Creative Agency – Bare Bones Collective
Writers – Anuya Jakatdar, Girish Narayandass, Manaswi Mohata, Rahul Nair, Astle Fernandes