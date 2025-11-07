Prime Video launches AP International South Cinema as an add-on subscription

Prime Video has introduced AP International South Cinema as its latest add-on subscription, further expanding its regional entertainment offerings. Priced at Rs 399 per year, the new add-on gives subscribers access to a curated library of celebrated Tamil and Malayalam films - from blockbusters to acclaimed contemporary titles.

With this addition, Prime Video continues strengthening its lineup of regional-language offerings, giving audiences more choices within a single entertainment platform.

Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) and Prime Video Ads, India, said: “We are delighted to launch AP International South Cinema as the newest addition to our fast-growing lineup of local language add-on subscriptions. This collaboration brings hundreds of acclaimed Tamil and Malayalam titles to our service celebrating India’s diverse filmmaking heritage.”

Sanjay Wadhwa, managing director, AP International, said: “True cinema transcends language and time. We’re proud to share the soul of Tamil and Malayalam storytelling with audiences everywhere — celebrating the past while shaping the future.”