Prime Video launches Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription in India

Apple TV+ is now available in India as an add-on subscription via Prime Video. Prime members can subscribe for Rs. 99 per month to access Apple TV+ content, including shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and Disclaimer, along with movies such as Wolfs and The Gorge. The service is also available as an add-on in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and multiple regions in Europe and Latin America.

“We're delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India today bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” said Kelly Day, vice president of international, Prime Video.

“Over the years, we’ve built Prime Video India as a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Indian and international Originals, movies and series on our service, and over 75,000 hours of additional content selection across genres through 25+ Indian and international add-on subscription partners,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India. “We are now thrilled to welcome Apple TV+ and its stellar content to Prime Video’s extensive library in India. We are certain that Prime members in India will enjoy the easy access to Apple Originals with a simple add-on subscription, along with all the features of Prime Video, like convenient and streamlined content discovery, unified watchlists, and centralised billing.”

“Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in India,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of services. “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world.”

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video India’s extensive collection of add-on subscription options such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, among others.

Prime Video's add-on subscriptions offer Prime members a streamlined experience by consolidating login, billing, and content access within a single platform. Users can manage all premium subscriptions through the Prime Video app and website, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and payment schedules. The service allows seamless browsing across subscribed platforms, personalised recommendations, and a unified watchlist and download library for offline viewing. It also provides data management options and access to content from over 25 OTT services, including Apple TV+.

Prime members will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video. The subscription can be cancelled at any time.