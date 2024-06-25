Prime Video launches Crunchyroll on Prime Video Channels in India

“The popularity of anime content in India has grown exponentially over the last few years, and through various Channels, we are working towards building a wide and diverse library of popular and blockbuster Japanese animation,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of Prime Video Channels and Movie Rentals, Prime Video, India. “We are thrilled to launch Crunchyroll on Prime Video Channels and make it even more convenient for Prime members in India to watch premium and latest anime content, immediately after its release in Japan. The availability of select shows and movies in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, besides English, will make anime more accessible for fans, while also helping introduce the genre to new viewers. We look forward to strengthening our anime programming on Prime Video Channels in the coming months.”