Prime Video launches Moviesphere+ subscription in India

Prime Video has added Moviesphere+ to its roster of add-on subscriptions in India, expanding its catalogue of international films and television. The service, part of global content company Lionsgate, will offer a selection of Hollywood titles, classic series, and longstanding franchises. It is available on Prime Video at an introductory price of Rs 399 per year for the first three months.

Subscribers will have access to films such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Borderlands, Prisoners, P.S. I Love You, The Princess Bride and Jackie Brown, along with television shows including Mad Men, Weeds, Black Sails, Anger Management and the latest season of The Rookie.

Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) and Prime Video Ads, India, said: “We are delighted to launch Moviesphere+ as the newest addition to our add-on subscriptions on Prime Video. Prime Video’s add-on subscriptions have become a powerful launchpad for international streaming services and studios to reach audiences across India.



In our effort to serve customers with more choice and convenience, we continue to expand our add-on subscriptions, bringing popular streamers together under one destination: Prime Video. With this collaboration, Moviesphere+’s robust repertoire of Hollywood content will enhance our entertainment experience and broaden the range of global stories available to Indian audiences.”

The launch builds on Amazon’s strategy of consolidating multiple streaming offerings within one interface. Add-on subscribers receive integrated billing, unified search and recommendations, and shared watchlists across services. Prime Video currently hosts more than 30 partner OTT platforms through this model.

Moviesphere+ will renew at Rs 699 annually after the introductory window.