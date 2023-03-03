Prime Video promotes 'Farzi' with 'The Family Man' crossover

It's a crossover that no one expected.
Amazon Prime Video has gone all out to promote its latest original web-series, titled Farzi. In its latest promo videos that the platform has released on its social media channels, it has struck an interesting crossover.
The Family Man’s ‘Srikant Tiwari’, played by actor Manoj Bajpayee, can be seen promoting the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Farzi. Kapoor, who plays a conman, is shown to have a business of designing fake currency notes in Farzi.
Along with Tiwari, the promo also feature a cameo by The Family Man’s famous character, ‘Chillam Sir’. Netizens can't help but speculate about the possibility of a Farzi x The Family Man, after spotting several character crossovers.
In another promo, 'Michael' from Farzi can be seen talking on the phone with Tiwari, whom he asks for a favour. Both Farzi and The Family Man are helmed by filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
The leading video OTT platform has also released a rap song by MC Stan, where he can be seen giving a recap of Farzi in his unique rapping style.