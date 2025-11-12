Prime Video records 315 million monthly ad-supported viewers globally

Amazon has announced that Prime Video has now reached an average of over 315 million monthly ad-supported viewers worldwide, reflecting a growth from 200 million reported in April 2024.

The figure represents an unduplicated average monthly active ad-supported audience across Original and licensed content, live sports and events, and free ad-supported live channels on Prime Video. The reach estimate is based on Amazon’s internal data over a 12-month period (September 2024 – August 2025), with regional variations based on launch timelines.

Advertising on Prime Video is currently available in 16 countries, including India, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, and Brazil.

Commenting on the milestone, Jeremy Helfand, vice president, Prime Video Advertising, said, “Reaching more than 315 million average monthly ad-supported viewers globally marks a transformative milestone for Prime Video. This expanded audience across 16 countries demonstrates our customer-obsessed approach to enhancing the viewing experience while delivering powerful opportunities for brands.”

The milestone underscores Prime Video’s continued evolution as a global advertising platform, offering brands access to highly engaged audiences through premium content at scale.