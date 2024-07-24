Prime Video rolls out an improved streaming experience with new updates

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it's clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up to or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”