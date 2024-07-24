Prime Video rolls out an improved streaming experience with new updates

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
These updates will help customers to navigate across the vast entertainment destination with ease.
Prime Video is bringing clarity and simplicity back to streaming with improvements to its user experience that will begin to roll out globally today, and will become available to all customers in the coming weeks.
With these updates, users be able to navigate across the vast entertainment destination with ease. With more personalised recommendations powered by generative AI, they can discover content that is tailored to their individual preferences, allowing them to spend more time watching and less time browsing. Plus, Prime Video is making it easier to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost on Prime membership, find new blockbusters to rent, and add or manage add-on subscriptions.
“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it's clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up to or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”
Additionally, Prime Video’s video entertainment marketplace, offers customers programming from partners such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+ Crunchyroll, BBC Player, Sony Pictures – Stream, MGM+, FanCode, Chaupal, Manorama Max, Eros Now, Hoichoi, Anime Times to name a few, via Prime Video Channels add-on-subscriptions, as well as the option to rent movies, regardless of whether customers have a Prime membership or not.
Here are the updates coming to the Prime Video user experience.
Content-forward navigation bar & single-click access to titles with the hero rotator
When launching Prime Video, users will notice a new navigation bar. Here, they will see purpose-built destinations including "Home," "Movies," "TV Shows," and "Live TV," as well as active Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions, allowing them to navigate by content type.
A new “Prime” destination will also be available in the navigation bar, which allows to browse movies, TV shows available at no additional cost with a Prime membership. Plus, you can directly play, rent or subscribe to watch, making it easier to start watching the titles you love.
Explore, sign-up and manage add-on subscriptions
Users can now browse, sign-up and manage active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar. In India, they can explore more than 20 add-on subscriptions by selecting “Subscriptions.” Here, in addition to what they've already signed up for, they can find new options that are uniquely recommended based on preferences, previous rentals, and viewing history. Plus, the subscriptions destination will display deals of subscriptions from third-party services, all in one place.
Improved recommendations and clarity around the content that’s included with a Prime membership
Prime Video uses Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models, to generate personalised recommendations for customers.
In addition to recommendations, users can browse content by taste and other categories such as “Top 10 in India”. Plus, Prime Video is utilising Large Language Models (LLMs) to simplify the synopses for TV Shows and Movies, so users can quickly glance at a title description.
Simple, intuitive and frictionless streaming
When using a living room device, video content will play on the hero rotator as the subscriber determine what to watch, creating an immersive browsing experience. And on the “Live TV” destination, recommended 24/7 stations will automatically start playing. Prime Video has optimised the experience across all devices, including older models, so everyone can enjoy.