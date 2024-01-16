Prime Video's 'Farzi 'is most-viewed SVOD show of all time with over 30 million views: Ormax Report

Most-Watched Hindi web-series

The most-watched Hindi show and SVOD show of all time was Raj & DK's Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna with an estimated viewership of 37.1 million, followed by The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor at 28.6 million views and Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar at 23.5 million views. Futhermore, this was followed by Asur Season 2 (21 million) and Taali (17.8 million), which were streamed on JioCinema.