Prime Video's 'Farzi 'is most-viewed SVOD show of all time with over 30 million views: Ormax Report

Ormax Media report reveals India's viewership in OTT Originals streaming.
According to the report published by Ormax Media, Amazon Prime Video led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India, 2023. The platform streamed seven out of the top 15 most-watched original shows, followed by Disney+ Hotstar at five shows.
Most-Watched Hindi web-series
The most-watched Hindi show and SVOD show of all time was Raj & DK's Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna with an estimated viewership of 37.1 million, followed by The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor at 28.6 million views and Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar at 23.5 million views. Futhermore, this was followed by Asur Season 2 (21 million) and Taali (17.8 million), which were streamed on JioCinema.
Most-Watched Indian Unscripted shows
Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema and Disney+ HotStar matched the at two shows each in the category among the top ten spotted. The highest viewed show was Bigg Boss OTT season 2 at 19.5 million on JioCinema, followed by Koffee with Karan at 15.4 million on Disney+ Hotstar, and Tempation Island India at 13.5 million views again on JioCinema.
Most-Watched Hindi films
Netflix secured the most-watched hindi films at six films, followed by Disney+ Hotstar at four films, and Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema matching in at three films each.
Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor topped at 21.2 million views on Amazon Prime Video, followed by Bloody Daddy at 17 million views on JioCinema, and followed by the family relationship drama, Gulmohar on Disney+ Hotstar at 16.3 million views. The list is further followed by Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apurva, Gaslight, all streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and others.
Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on Amazon Prime Video (17 million), The Mandalorian, Sex Education season 4, I Am Groot, The Last of Us and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski were amongst the most-watched international shows followed by others.
Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, and Heart of Stone starring Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot were amongst the top two most-watched international films on Netflix with a record of 9.8 million and 8.5 million views respectively.
The report mentions that it looked at the top original shows and films released in 2023 in Hindi and international languages. It considered three parameters- viewership, marketing buzz and content strength. It only focussed on original content and not on content like theatrical films, catch-up television, sports, among others.