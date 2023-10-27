QYOU Media India’s Q Play+ announces global distribution partnership with Coolita

The partnership will enable the network to reach a broader global audience, sharing its unique content offerings with Coolita's rapidly growing user base of smart TV.
QYOU Media India has forged a global distribution partnership with Coolita, a global smart TV+OS brand, captivating viewers with free streaming of FAST channels of Q Play+. This collaboration will enable deliver a diverse range of content to Coolita's global user base, ensuring a seamless and immersive entertainment journey.
As a part of this alliance, Coolita users in India and across the globe, through their wide range of smart TV sets including Croma, Thomson, Panasonic, LLOYD, Itel, and others along with their operating software Coolita will have the privilege to stream QYOU Media India’s five FAST channels - The Q, The Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Sadhguru TV, and BH Live for free. As technology and entertainment continue to evolve, this partnership ensures viewers get access to high-quality, localised content, adding a new dimension to their television viewing experience.
Speaking on strengthening its digital presence in India and across the globe, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said, “Our partnership with Coolita is a significant milestone in our mission to provide top-notch entertainment to viewers in India and worldwide. This collaboration allows us to strengthen our digital presence on connected TVs and offer our curated content to a global audience. We are excited to enhance the viewing experience and take a step closer to our audience with this exciting collaboration."
Addressing the partnership, Samuel Lin, head of partnerships, Coolita, shared, “In an exciting development, Coolita has partnered with QYOU Media's Q Play+ to enhance access for Indian viewers. This collaboration grants Indian audiences free access to curated Indian programs, enhancing their viewing experience with a localised touch. Users of TV brands supported by Coolita, such as Panasonic, Croma, and Thomson, can now enjoy Q Play's five 24-hour channels at no cost. This strategic alliance significantly amplifies the local coverage and accessibility of Q Play's offerings.”
Coolita, known for its cutting-edge Coolita OS, is a trailblazer in the global smart TV industry. An industry-leading large-screen operating system, Coolita OS, consistently pushes the boundaries of technology to deliver the finest audio-visual content and an exceptional service experience to users worldwide. Operating in over 80 countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, America, and beyond, Coolita's reach is truly expansive. Notably, the company has successfully shipped over 2 million large-screen devices running the Coolita system in India, making it a household name in the region.
Marking an exciting chapter in the evolution of home entertainment in India and beyond, QYOU Media India’s partnership with Coolita will enable the network to reach a broader global audience, sharing its unique content offerings with Coolita's rapidly growing user base of smart TV.